Tank gets police lines new building

TANK: Two senior police officers here on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the police lines. District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Izhar Shah inaugurated the building of the police lines.

The DPO said all the resources would be utilized for the welfare of policemen. He said after the newly constructed police lines building was equipped with modern facilities. He said the Police Department was working on a priority basis for the welfare of its employees and all available resources were being utilized to fulfill their basic needs.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the security, prosperity and lasting peace of the country.