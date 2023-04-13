‘Simplify NGO registration process’

LAHORE: The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) representatives want one-window operation for registration of NGOs and monitoring transparency. Government should eliminate multi-registration processes as multilayered processes are not only time consuming but also restricting working of non-government organisations. These views were shared in a Joint Policy Forum of Government officials and CSOs to strengthen civil society in Pakistan and foster cooperation.

The meeting was organised by HomeNet Pakistan (HNP) in collaboration with Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA), Awaz CDS and Punjab Charities Commission (PCC) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ume Laila of HNP said that multiple registration processes and verification requirements have slowed down the process of the development work requiring extra time and resources.

Referring to the survey conducted during Oct–Dec 2022, CSOs have reflected back the stringent processes and multiple registration, fulfillment of SOPs for NOC and reporting to the registration authorities. She said that there is need to have laws covering transnational organisations who are working across country for the protection of human rights. Organisations working with vulnerable groups are more prone to the government monitoring processes. In the absence of any mediation and grievance mechanism, the CSOs are left alone in dismay.

Sharing the recommendations from Punjab stakeholder’s consultative process, Ume Laila said that there should be a regular consultation between CSOs and authorities concerned including security agencies in order to address issues within the process and implementation of law so that there is a better understanding and coordination among the stakeholders.

Regulatory authorities of government should ensure regular interactions amongst CSOs and state bank, commercial banks for orientation on the process of account opening of any organisations as well as before introducing any new financial policy for them.