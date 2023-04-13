Gold sheds Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs218,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs257 to Rs186,900.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $8 to $2,009 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,160.50. Local jewellers said prices in the local market had remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
