Sethi quashes rumours about Babar’s captaincy

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee Najam Sethi Monday dismissed all speculations surrounding Babar Azam’s future as the Pakistan captain.

Taking to Twitter, Sethi clarified the board’s stance on continuing with Babar as the all-format captain and urged the media and cricketing fraternity to support the right-handed batter in the interest of the team.

“For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman’s, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid.

“Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis my decision will be subject to the success or failure of status quo.

“I will also be guided by what the Selectors and Director Cricket Ops and Head Coach have to say going forward. I expect they will be in the best position to advise me. Therefore we should support Babar and not make matter controversial in interests of national team.”

There were reports regarding Babar’s captaincy being in jeopardy after he, alongside some senior players, was rested for the recently-held T20I series against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Sethi made it clear that there is no option to give up Asia Cup hosting rights.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asian event this year but its fate hangs in balance because of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan. After presenting a hybrid model at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting last month, the PCB head said there is no chance of giving up hosting rights as it will have a huge financial loss.

“It is simple, we worked out a plan to host Asia Cup on a hybrid model. If India don't want to play in Pakistan, we will host them at a neutral venue,” he said while talking to Geo News. “We presented the hybrid model in the ACC meeting. Pakistan and India will play each other at least twice. This match generates more than half of the revenue. We have calculated the extra budget and told ACC about it,” he added.

“If they (India) are ready to play in Pakistan, they are welcome. If they want to play at a neutral venue, we are ready. There is no option other than hosting this event,” he maintained.

Sethi also said that they have done all of the planning including the schedule based on the hybrid model. “We have prepared a schedule and already presented it in the ACC meeting. We have also made a plan for logistics. On our side, everything is final. We just need a green signal,” he asserted.