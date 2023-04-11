Race against time

Pakistan is particularly susceptible to the consequences of climate change because of its distinctive terrain, expanding population and reliance on agriculture. However, we are moving towards a more sustainable and resilient future after acknowledging the urgent need for action. The nation has established challenging goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions, boost the use of renewable energy sources and improve energy efficiency. To enhance the amount of forest cover and rebuild damaged ecosystems, the government has developed a number of projects, such as the Green Pakistan Programme.

The private sector in Pakistan is also rising to the occasion. Major businesses have made commitments to lessen their carbon footprint, spend money on renewable energy and adopt sustainable business practices. But the work that lies ahead is challenging. By 2050, the population of the nation is projected to increase to around 338 million, further straining its infrastructure and resources. According to World Bank projections, climate change could cost us up to 20 per cent of our GDP by 2050. Although the obstacles are formidable, the risks are too great to ignore. Strong leadership, teamwork and creativity will be necessary for Pakistan’s climate future.

Rida Batool

Larkana