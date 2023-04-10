Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

FRANKFURT: Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early on Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.
German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.
MANILA: Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police...
BEIRUT: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people on Sunday, according to state media. News...
ROME: At least two migrants have died and around 20 others are missing after their vessel sank in the Mediterranean...
MARSEILLE: Fire was hindering the search for up to 10 people missing on Sunday in the rubble of an apartment building...
WASHINGTON: Texas’s Republican governor has said he is seeking a pardon for an Uber driver convicted of murder for...
MILLBROOK, United Kingdom: On an early spring afternoon, Tregantle Beach is bathed in a dazzling light reminiscent of...