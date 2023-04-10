Hamburg fire smoke halts trains, generates warning

FRANKFURT: Police warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows early on Sunday after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.

German news agency dpa said the fire broke out around 4:30 am in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city. The smoke drifted from there toward the city center, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.