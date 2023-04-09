PMLN will agree to polls if provided level-playing field: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would only accept the general election in 2023 if there was a level-playing field for its leadership in the political process.
During a press conference at Model Town, he said that all political parties wanted to participate in the elections, but it was crucial to ensure a fair and equal opportunity for all before the elections are held. Latif said that the PMLN leadership had always respected court decisions and had never resorted to agitating for political gains.
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the...
HANGU: One of the two scavengers, who were stated to be brothers, was killed and another sustained critical injuries...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher...
The apex court has ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14
LAHORE: Former federal ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party ticket-holders on Saturday...
PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded in a gas cylinder blast in Tehkal early Saturday morning.Reports said the explosion...