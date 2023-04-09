PMLN will agree to polls if provided level-playing field: minister

Mian Javed Latif. — APP/File

LAHORE: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would only accept the general election in 2023 if there was a level-playing field for its leadership in the political process.

During a press conference at Model Town, he said that all political parties wanted to participate in the elections, but it was crucial to ensure a fair and equal opportunity for all before the elections are held. Latif said that the PMLN leadership had always respected court decisions and had never resorted to agitating for political gains.