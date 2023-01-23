Latif for state apology to Nawaz before bringing him back

Mian Javed Latif. — APP/File

LAHORE: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Sunday that a state apology would have to be tendered to Nawaz Sharif before bringing him back to the country to restore the confidence of the nation.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Model Town office here, he said Nawaz Sharif offered sacrifices for the country and always talked about forgetting his troubles and moving forward.

The federal minister demanded that five characters, who played a role in 2018 to bring Imran Khan to power, should be made answerable and the money they looted should also be recovered and put back in the national kitty. He said if that would happen, then there would be no need to borrow any loan from any institution.

He claimed that the country was brought to the present condition to make Imran Khan popular again whereas the country-loving leadership did politics as service.

He questioned that when Imran Khan was launched, whether “they” did not know that he was a playboy. “Today everyone is talking about corruption of Farah Gogi and Pinky Peerni,” he added.

The federal minister said that if Nawaz Sharif’s sacrifice for the country could improve the economic and political conditions of Pakistan, then the PMLN was ready to make this sacrifice again and again.

“Hidden support has been provided to Imran Khan during the by-polls and that support is still present for him,” Javed Latif alleged.

He said when he had divulged the truth, treason cases were made against him, but no one was bothered about the lies told by Imran Khan every day.

“Why his pending cases are not being decided? Why the Toshakhana and his daughter cases are still pending,” he questioned and said Imran Khan did not provide any answer in his daughter’s case till now. He said now any affidavit could not cure the sufferings of the nation. Latif said the PMLN was always held accountable, but its leadership participated in the political process open-heartedly. The federal minister said Nawaz Sharif was subjected to accountability time and again. He said Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power and brought to country CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor]. “We will have to restore the confidence of the nation and bring Nawaz Sharif back,” he added. The minister added: “We are not bringing a new narrative; we will explain why we were silent in the national interest.” He said “we should not remain silent in the national interest any further and now the truth should be put in front of people”.

The minister said the PMLN would go into elections after placing the truth before the nation. About the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said the day election schedule would be released, Nawaz Sharif would give the date of his return. He added Maryam Nawaz was already returning home.