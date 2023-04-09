MoU signed for health facilities

Rawalpindi: RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali expressed satisfaction with the facilities of Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital and paid tribute to the management of the hospital for providing the best medical facilities at affordable rates.

The RPO was welcomed by Chairman Razi Project Abu Umair Zahid on his arrival at the hospital, says a press release. RPO Syed Khurram Ali paid a special visit on the special invitation of Raza Ahmad Shah Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami District Rawalpindi.

A briefing was given to the RPO Rawalpindi regarding the departments of the hospital. Various departments of the hospital were visited. On this occasion, Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital administration and RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali signed an MoU. After this MoU, police employees will be able to get relief for treatment and tests at Razi Hospital.

On this occasion, Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Raza Ahmed Shah while talking to RPO Syed Khurram Ali thanked him for his visit. On this occasion, Chairman Razi Project Abu Umeer Zahid while talking to RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that ordinary citizens are getting treatment at Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital at a reasonable fee while free treatment facilities are being provided to the deserving section in a dignified manner.

Al Khidmat Razi Hospital is an excellent medical institution equipped with modern facilities. The project of Al-Khidmat Razi Dialysis Centre will also be made operational for the citizens very soon, on which the work has already started.