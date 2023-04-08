Ukraine tells Lula it won’t give Crimea up

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Friday rejected a proposition from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had suggested Kyiv should give up Crimea to end the war with Russia.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. “There is no legal, political or moral reason that would justify us having to yield even a centimetre of Ukrainian land,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook.

“Any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine should be based on respect for the sovereignty and the full restoration of Ukraine´s territorial integrity,” he added. On Thursday, Lula said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “could not get everything” and suggested Ukraine could give up Crimea to begin peace discussions.