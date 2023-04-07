Gallup Pakistan survey: 59pc consider contaminated water leading cause of cholera, diarrhoea

KARACHI: As many as 59 percent of Pakistanis consider contaminated water as the main cause of bacterial diseases i.e. cholera and diarrhoea in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The majority of 700 respondents, who participated in the survey, were found aware of the causes of cholera and diarrhoea.

When asked as to what were the causes of cholera and diarrhoea, around 59 percent termed contaminated water as the main culprit, 37 percent held stale food responsible and 35 percent believed germs and lack of washing hands were the main factors.

However, 33 percent termed the habit of eating unhygienic food and using unclean utensils the main causes of the diseases.

Besides, 17 percent of the respondents replied that failing to adopt good health standards led to contracting the diseases while 8 percent termed drinking water after eating watermelon and 5 percent thought that hot weather caused cholera and diarrhoea.

Only 6 percent avoided to express their opinions.