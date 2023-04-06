Rehman, Umar retained for New Zealand matches

ISLAMABAD: Coach Abdul Rehman and Bowling Coach Umar Gul will continue to serve the national cricket team with start of the national camp from April 7 and till the end of the series against New Zealand.

Both the players were part of the Pakistan coaching staff in the away series against Afghanistan. Pakistan’s batting coach Andrew Puttick and Grant Bradburn (coach or deputy to Mickey Arthur) are expected to join the team on April 11. Former coach of South Africa women team, Puttick, who has played just five deliveries in Test cricket will be replacing immaculate run-getter Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach of the national team. Cricket experts have rated Yousuf as a quality coach having the best batting techniques and he has been imparting the tips of batting to the youngsters with utmost devotion.

National team’s coaching consultant Mickey Arthur along with his batch of coaches are expected to sign a four-year contract with the PCB after April 19. ‘As the PCB’s high-ups have already given verbal assurances to Arthur & Co now the both parties will formally sign the agreement.

Hopefully, Arthur who is expected to join the team midway through the home series against New Zealand. He along with his selected coaching panel will sign the contract during upcoming visit,’ a source within the PCB, when contacted, said.

Arthur, who has already signed a four-year contract with Derbyshire County is expected to get a couple of weeks break from the county’s commitments to be part of the national team on April 18. Till the time Pakistan and New Zealand would already have played three of the four T20Is.