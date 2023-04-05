Sana hints at option of emergency

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that there is an option of emergency in the Constitution.

Talking to the media along with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the interior minister said the political crisis would push the country towards chaos. Elections should be held simultaneously across the country as holding polls in two provinces will lead to anarchy.

“The option of emergency is available in the Constitution and it is not going anywhere,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Rana Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the law minister very clearly presented the government’s stance over the three-member bench in the Parliament.

Strongly criticizing the PTI chief, the interior minister alleged Imran Khan created the political crisis, which also affected the agreement with IMF. He said Imran Khan is also responsible for putting the country into the judicial crisis we are facing today.