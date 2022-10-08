 
Saturday October 08, 2022
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Rana Sanaullah

The non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued at the request of Anti-corruption Establishment, Punjab

By Web Desk
October 08, 2022
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID/file
ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his non-appearance in an anti-corruption inquiry.

Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar issued arrest warrant for the interior minister in case number 19/20, said a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

He maintained that the arrest warrant was issued over Sanaullah's continuous non-appearance before the team probing the corruption case.

More to follow...