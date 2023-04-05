Functions arranged in KP: ZA Bhutto paid rich tributes for services to country, democracy

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were arranged in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in KP to mark the 44th death anniversary of founding chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The speakers paid rich tributes to ZA Bhutto and reiterated the pledge to carry forward the mission for which he laid down his life.The PPP old guards - Zulfiqar Afghani, Syed Tahir Abbas, Khwaja Yawer Naseer, Azam Afridi and other party activists gathered to remember the party leader who was hanged during the military regime of General Ziaul Haq on April 4, 1979.

Terming the hanging of the former prime minister a judicial murder, they said the dictator was gone but ZA Bhutto remains alive in the hearts of the people for his leadership qualities and pro-poor politics.

Another programme was hosted by the KP chapter office-bearers of the party. Attended by Ziaullah Afridi and others, the participants remembered ZA Bhutto for his services to the country and the nation. They offered prayers for the departed soul of the party founding chairman.

The third function was arranged by the PPP Women Wing. According to Senator Rubina Khalid, the programmes were hosted at the divisional level where participants paid glowing tributes to ZA Bhutto and offered fateha for him.

Ceremonies were held in other parts of the KP as well to remember the late party chairman for his services to the country and the democracy.

ABBOTTABAD: The People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) KP chapter arranged a programme where the party activists and office-bearers of the PPP Doctors Wing were in attendance.

PDF President Dr Nisar Khan and General Secretary Dr Daud Iqbal said April 4 is the sad day when the most popular leader of Pakistan and the Islamic world, elected prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was hanged in the darkness of the night.

The speakers recalled ZA Bhutto achievements including a consensus constitution, strengthening of the defence of the country by starting a nuclear programme, setting the country on the path of development by implementing agricultural, industrial and labour reforms, etc.Quran Khwani and fateha were offered for Z A Bhutto and his brave Benazir Bhutto, two-time prime minister, and other late family members.