Puncher’s chance

This letter refers to the article ‘The economy of space’ (April 3, 2023) by Yasir Hussain. The writer explains how the commercialization of space can attract foreign investment and provide a much-needed boost to the economy. However, our history is a long list of missed opportunities. Does our state leadership have the foresight to make the most of the suggestions the writer has made? A betting man wouldn’t count on it. Nevertheless, hope is all we have and it is hoped that this time we will not repeat the mistakes of the past.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
The current finance ministry has turned Pakistan into a gig economy where the majority of workers lack stable...
Almost all of our governments have neglected to develop local resources and build up our exports, resulting in the...
It is often the case that the healthiest foods are the most unaffordable in our country. Take the prices of fruits,...
This refers to the news item ‘Govt moves ahead with outsourcing of three key airports’ . The three airports in...
The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong...
Pakistan is the most highly urbanized of South Asia’s major economies, according to the World Bank. Within Pakistan,...