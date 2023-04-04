Puncher’s chance

This letter refers to the article ‘The economy of space’ (April 3, 2023) by Yasir Hussain. The writer explains how the commercialization of space can attract foreign investment and provide a much-needed boost to the economy. However, our history is a long list of missed opportunities. Does our state leadership have the foresight to make the most of the suggestions the writer has made? A betting man wouldn’t count on it. Nevertheless, hope is all we have and it is hoped that this time we will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran