Superman no more

The United States emerged as the sole global superpower with the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991. The capitalist economic model and liberal political model of the US became the yardstick across the world. But recent trends show that US hegemony is declining with rising Chinese influence. In recent years, China has witnessed marvellous growth and has become the largest trading partner of most countries, enhancing its diplomatic influence.

The recent Iran-Saudi Arabia deal is an example of China’s rise as a global actor that rivals the US. Furthermore, by supporting Russia in the Russo-Ukraine war, China is opposing the US and its Nato allies, who support Ukraine. It is now becoming clear that the US cannot have it all its own way anymore and will have to accommodate the interests of the growing Chinese-led bloc.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana