Two alleged criminals killed in accomplice firing

SUKKUR: Two alleged criminals were killed in the exchange of firing at Indus Highway, Kandhkot, Friday.
Kashmore-Kandhkot police said that the police along with the arrested criminals Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Bilal were going to capture their other accomplices when at Indus Highway, their hidden accomplices opened fire at police personnel due to which both criminals Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Billal lost their lives. Meanwhile, a video viral on social media shows some citizens caught Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Billal Jatt and handed them over to the B-Section Police station for stealing away the batteries of a mobile tower.
The citizens were shocked over both killings in the firing incident and demanded a judicial probe.
