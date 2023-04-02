Dr Batool reappointed PEIRA chairperson

Islamabad: Reputed education policy expert Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Islamabad (PEIRA) for a second term, effective immediately.
Dr. Batool previously served in the same position from October 2019 to October 2022, during which she made significant contributions to the education sector in Pakistan. With over 20 years of professional experience, Dr. Batool has an extensive background in policy-making and reforms in cross-cutting areas of socioeconomic development with a special focus on education.
She holds a Ph.D. in Education and has received professional training from the UK and Australia in education quality, standards, and accreditation, along with education policy reforms.
During her first term as Chairperson of PEIRA, Dr. Batool led several initiatives to improve the quality of Education in the private sector, including the development and execution of quality assurance criteria, institutional reviews, accreditation systems, performance evaluation standards, and policy reforms at both national and international levels. She is also credited with developing the first Quality Assurance Agency in Pakistan while working for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and has contributed to the development of the Pakistan Qualification Framework and Register.
Dr. Batool has represented Pakistan on various international forums as an international expert and resource person, focusing on improving standards of higher education. Her contributions to quality assurance for higher education are recognized widely, and she has been elected as a Board Member of APQN for two terms with the voting of QA Bodies of Asia Pacific countries.
