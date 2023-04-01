Punjab cabinet includes more families in free flour scheme

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over 12th Provincial Cabinet meeting at Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday.

The Cabinet has made a big decision by including more families in the Prime Minister and the Punjab government’s free flour scheme.According to the decision of Punjab Cabinet, registered families will also be given free flour in the NADRA. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to include registered families in the free flour scheme in the NADRA while registered 15.8 million families are already being provided free flour in the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Caretaker chief minister directed the provincial ministers and secretaries to continue visiting free flour distribution centres. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the efforts of the provincial ministers and secretaries to ensure provision of free flour are praiseworthy. He instructed them to continue visiting free flour distribution centres with the same diligence and spirit, adding that making such visits has brought a significant improvement in the arrangements being made for the citizens in the flour distribution centres.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to purchase 3 lac metric tonnes additional wheat from PASSCO. The Cabinet granted approval to constitute a commission to investigate murder attacks allegations alleged on behalf of Imran Khan.

Approval was granted during the meeting to make amendment to the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to appoint Transaction Adviser with regard to handing over electricity distribution companies to the concerned province. Approval was granted to de-notify appointments being made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development department. Approval was granted to de-notify political appointments in the Board of Directors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company. Approval was granted during the meeting to make amendments to the Punjab Medium Term Financial Framework (Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab Indesirable Cooperative Society Act 1993. The Cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other authority besides the secretary against conviction on grabbing property of the Board. Approval was granted to change Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme into Free Flour Distribution Programme. Funds have been endorsed afresh to complete development schemes in the Schools Education department in the districts of Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Approval was granted about audit reports of the accounts of the Punjab government for the financial year 2017-2018, 2018-2019-2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Endorsement was made to the decisions of earlier meetings of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development.Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, inspector general of police and concerned officials attended the meeting.