Matric exams start across Punjab today

LAHORE: Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood while addressing a press conference has said that in order to make the examination system transparent, a control room has been established in the Department for Secondary School Annual Examination 2023 starting across Punjab on Saturday (today).
Flanked by HED Additional Secretary (Boards) Mahboob Ahmad, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali, Secretary HED further said that 2606,070 candidates would appear in Secondary School (Matric) Annual Examination 2023 across all the nine Boards of BISEs and added strict monitoring of all examination centres would be done on daily basis.
He said all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conducting of exam. Around 2,606,070 candidates, including 1,235,951 girls and 1,370,119 boys will appear in the annual exam.
