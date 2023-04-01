Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers shot dead a trader belonging to the Sikh community in Dir Colony on the Ring Road in the limits of the Rahman Baba Police Station here on Friday.
An official of the Peshawar Police said Diyal Singh, 40, was running a grocery store and belonged to the newly merged Khyber district. The official said attackers came on a motorbike and opened fire on Diyal Singh in his shop and escaped. The senior police officials reached the spot. The pieces of evidence, including the empties fired from the 30-bore pistol were collected from the spot. The closed-circuit television camera footage was collected from the area as well. A couple of Sikhs were among the few minority members who have come under attack in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since an increase in terrorist attacks in the last few years.
