Ramazan festivity continues

Islamabad:As Ramazan festivity pervades cities around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a number of seasonal vendors, on various roads and around mosques, are selling religious items including prayer mats, prayer beads, rosaries, prayer caps and Islamic books to attract worshippers.

The markets near the mosques during Ramzan became a hub for sales of prayer-related accessories, said a vendor selling prayer mats in Sector G-6.The holy month of Ramazan sees droves of faithfuls coming to mosques, said a visitor, adding, this annual surge in prayers brings windfalls to people selling prayer mats, rosaries, prayer caps, and keffiyeh scarf.

Many customers claimed that they travel to the markets from nearby towns to buy prayer mats in bulk. A number of items imported from other countries were in high demand and also yield better profits, a vendor near an F-10 mosque added.