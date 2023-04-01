Bad drivers

The unwillingness of our motorists to obey simple traffic laws and etiquettes compounds our traffic problems. The roads are barely fit to drive on, there is a lack of signals, underpasses and bridges and road signs and virtually zero enforcement of basic traffic laws like speed limits.
On top of all this, most motorists have no lane discipline, are prone to road rage, like to cut and overtake without using their indicators, don’t mind driving the wrong way or parking where they are not supposed to and treat red lights more like a recommendation. Even the best roads and traffic management system would fail to improve our circumstances with drivers like these.
Irfan Ahmed Memon
Karachi
Our poor health infrastructure is one of the major reasons behind our subpar standard of living. Most government...
I would like to draw attention towards a major road safety hazard that commuters face while approaching the KPT...
This letter refers to the article ‘The looming water crisis’ by Sharmila Faruqi. While the writer’s suggestions...
Despite being prohibited by the relevant laws enforced in the country, the deplorable practice of child marriages...
In February, 2015 the Sindh High Court ordered the Karachi commissioner and law enforcement agencies to remove illegal...
While the country begs for each and every dollar it needs, hundreds of retired government officials now living abroad,...