Bad drivers

The unwillingness of our motorists to obey simple traffic laws and etiquettes compounds our traffic problems. The roads are barely fit to drive on, there is a lack of signals, underpasses and bridges and road signs and virtually zero enforcement of basic traffic laws like speed limits.

On top of all this, most motorists have no lane discipline, are prone to road rage, like to cut and overtake without using their indicators, don’t mind driving the wrong way or parking where they are not supposed to and treat red lights more like a recommendation. Even the best roads and traffic management system would fail to improve our circumstances with drivers like these.

Irfan Ahmed Memon

Karachi