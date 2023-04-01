Out of the cold

The removal of Pakistan from the EU’s list of high-risk third countries is welcome news. This will increase the confidence of European investors and businesses in Pakistan. This follows our exit from the FATF’s grey list, another confidence-restoring shift.
Hopefully, these developments signal the reestablishment of Pakistan as a full-fledged member of the community of nations and will help open up opportunities for our people at home and abroad.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
