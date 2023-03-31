Maiden flight of Ethiopian Airlines to land on May 2

ISLAMABAD: Ethiopian Airlines is all set to connect the south Asian nations with entire Africa starting its regular flight operations from Karachi to Addis Ababa on May 2, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula said on Tuesday.
Talking to the media, he said the maiden flight of Ethiopian Airlines would leave Bole International Airport Addis Ababa on May 1 and land at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on May 2. It would operate four flights a week to further bolster diplomatic and economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.
