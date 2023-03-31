Peace at last?

The initial assessments of the Ukraine war were hasty and shortsighted, as many experts believed that Russia would emerge victorious swiftly and decisively. However, as the conflict rages on, it is clear that the situation is far more complicated and unpredictable than anticipated. Despite pouring huge amounts of manpower and weapons into Ukraine and working tirelessly to sustain the war effort, Russia has been unable to achieve its primary objective of controlling key territories and distancing Ukraine from the West and Nato. Meanwhile, Ukraine has shown remarkable resilience and determination to defend itself against Russian aggression. As a result, both sides seem prepared to continue fighting for as long as necessary, even though such a protracted conflict is unsustainable.

In this context, the recent proposal by China for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis is a promising development. Despite some scepticism from the West, Russia and Ukraine have expressed interest in exploring the proposal's details and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has even requested a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While many legitimate security concerns still need to be addressed, with continued effort and cooperation, it is possible to end this long and painful conflict.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan