Ramazan’s message of patience underscored

Islamabad: Emphasising generosity, patience and compassion, which Ramazan is all about, CEO of the Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia and Mrs Wiqar Boolani hosted the annual corporate ‘Iftar’ dinner.

The event was attended by senior government and military officers, diplomats, heads of international agencies, and corporate executives. The festive look of the Sheesh Mahal hall with an impressive array of regional cuisine from across Pakistan along with Continental and Asian food added to the ambiance. An exquisite assortment of desserts with individual servings including dietary desserts attracted the guests, who enjoyed the food in the tranquil setting amid soulful music.