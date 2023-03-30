Urgent response

I am writing to express my deep concern about the current economic situation in Pakistan. It is quite evident that the country’s economy has been facing numerous challenges in recent times, including a decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee and a sharp increase in the prices of goods. The high inflation rate has affected the purchasing power of the people, making it challenging for them to meet their basic needs. The increased prices of goods have put a considerable burden on the common people, and many of them are struggling to make ends meet. Moreover, the decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee has affected the country’s imports, making it challenging for businesses to import raw materials and goods for manufacturing. This ultimately affects the country’s economy, as businesses struggle to maintain their operations and retain their employees.

In this situation, the government needs to take urgent measures to address the economic challenges faced by the country. The government should take steps to control the inflation rate and ensure that the prices of goods remain affordable. The government should also work to stabilize the value of the Pakistani rupee to ensure that businesses can continue to import the raw materials they need.

Aqsa Waqar

Lahore