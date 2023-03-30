Ramazan without gas

Gas loadshedding has been an issue in Pakistan for many years and one, if we are being honest, many of us have become used to. However, the problem has aggravated in recent years and the recent gas loadshedding right in the middle of Ramazan is just too much to bear. In Karachi, many localities are not even being supplied with gas during Sehri and Iftar.
How is one supposed to fast without being able to prepare food during these times? The government must take immediate steps to ensure that the SSGC supplies all residential consumers with gas during Sehri and Iftar throughout Ramazan.
Syeda Umme Baneen Jaffery
Karachi
