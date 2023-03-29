‘Lesser amount of waste to be dumped at landfill sites’

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) ws inked to improve the waste management process by adapting scientific procedures, says a press release.

The MoU for ‘Integrated Solid Waste Management and Waste Segregation Model’ was inked between Dr Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust (AHKMT) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). AHKMT CEO Sumaira Gul and LWMC CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din signed the agreement at LWMC head office. AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul and Director Hamid Ullah attended the event while Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzaib along with General Manager Planning & Projects Dr. Kamran and other official were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul stated that in the first phase, revenue will be collected for the company by separating useful items at the level of waste enclosures. “The green waste obtained from the enclosures will be used at the compost plant. In the new model of waste management, lesser amount of waste will be dumped at the landfill site,” she added.

She opined that reducing dumping of waste at landfill sites will significantly reduce environmental pollution and public health problems. Speaking on the occasion, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din has taken a great initiative for better management of municipal solid waste in the provincial capital. “For the first time in Lahore, the model project for waste segregation and better utilization at the level of waste enclosures has been formally launched,” he added.

Earlier talking to press, CEO LWMC said that Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust will provide support to LWMC for a better model of waste segregation and management. Waste segregation will be started in UC 81, 83, 198, and 218 as a pilot project and workers will be trained to separate useful items from garbage.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din further briefed that this project will prove to be a landmark for Lahore and is the first step towards waste management through innovative methods.

“The amount of waste is increasing with each passing day, which is a matter of concern. The success of waste segregation project is not possible without the cooperation of citizens,” he added. He added that LWMC is also running a public awareness campaign for proper waste disposal and better waste management. After the success of the model project Waste segregation will be formally started across the city. At the end of the event CEO LWMC gave a souvenir of waste segregation model to Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust CEO Sumaira Gul.