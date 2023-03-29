7.8m families to get funds for flour from today: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government will start disbursing a subsidy ofRs15.6 billion to the deserving families across the province from Wednesday.
“This amount is being given for the purchase of flour,” he said. Memon said in a tweet that 7.8 million families of Sindh will benefit from this initiative of the government through the Benazir Income Support Proramme.
He said deserving families would receive confirmation an SMS from Tuesday afternoon, and if anyone did not receive the message, they could confirm it by sending his national identity card number on 8171.
