LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness situation

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din paid surprise visits in different towns here on Monday in order to ensure cleanliness in the provincial metropolis.

LWMC officials said that the CEO visited the trucking points established in Nishtar Town and appreciated Nishtar Town Manager Ali Shahid Butt for the excellent sanitation situation in the area. During the visit, LWMC CEO issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of the workers by staying in the field themselves.

He visited various areas including Yohanabad, Gajjumatta, Main Ferozepur Road and Nishtar Town and reviewed the cleanliness situation. He said that it was his utmost priority to provide the best cleaning facilities to the citizens on every festival and event. Babar Sahib Din instructed that cleaning arrangements should be ensured on a daily basis in all the streets of the city and all resources should be utilised for the convenience of citizens. He requested the citizens to take special care of cleanliness during the holy month of Ramazan, cooperate with LWMC staff and always put garbage into the dustbin. In case of waste-related complaints, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media, he concluded.