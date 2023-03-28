PTI MPA, 11 activists get post-arrest bail in rioting case

An anti-terrorism court granted on Monday post-arrest bail to interned MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon and 11 activists belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a case pertaining to staging a violent protest on the Native Jetty Bridge against the siege of party chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence by the police.

The lawmaker, along with 11 workers of the party, was detained and booked for allegedly rioting and causing terror on the Native Jetty Bridge on March 14.

They moved an application before the ATC-XVI judge, seeking post-arrest bail in the case. After hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides, the judge granted them bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs10,000 each. He directed jail authorities to release them forthwith if they were not required in any other case.

An FIR was lodged at the Docks police station under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Half a dozen cases were lodged against PTI leaders and workers for allegedly staging violent protests in different parts of the metropolis against the siege and operation carried out by the police to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore.