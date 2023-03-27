Former constable shot dead as muggers’ killing spree continues

Armed robbers on Sunday shot a retired police officer dead in front of his wife for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Surjani Town area on Sunday.

So far in 2023, at least 32 people have been gunned down by robbers in Karachi as police have seemingly failed to curb the menace of street crime. Meanwhile, two more people were killed and eight others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.

The retired cop, Masood Ali Shah, 52, son of Syed Afoor Ali Shah, was killed by two robbers in Gulistan-e-Kazim, Abdullah Goth, within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The suspects managed to escape after the crime. Police and rescue workers reached the spot and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Surjani SHO Bashir Ahmed Wadu said the deceased was a retired head constable and the incident took place when he had gone with his wife to see an under-construction house where robbers arrived to mug them.

The officer said that as the victim resisted, one of the suspects killed him by shooting him in the head and fled. According to the victim’s family, after serving in the Sindh police, the deceased had later joined the Punjab Motorway Police and he was currently trying to get himself transferred to Sindh’s motorway police.

The family stated that the deceased man had earlier been shot and injured by robbers in Lyari in 2017. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In another firing incident, an 18-year-old teenage boy identified as Rehan, son of Habib, was killed in Jumma Goth within the Ibrahim Hyderi police’s remits. Following the incident, police and rescue volunteers reached the spot and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Quoting initial investigations, police said the teenager was shot dead over a personal dispute. In another incident, a 45-year-old man, Sher Muhammad, son of Sher Khan, was shot and injured over a personal dispute in Abyssinia Lines within the limits of the Brigade police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to the JPMC where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and investigations are under way. Separately, a police constable, Muheebullah, 33, son of Wali Ayaz, was shot and injured by the firing of unidentified suspects in Gulshan-e-Mazdur within the jurisdiction of the Saeedabad police station. The injured cop was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Further investigations are under way.

Similarly, a 20-year-old youth, Wajahat Shah, was shot and injured by suspects on a motorcycle in Ittehad Town area during mugging. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital. In the Manghopir area, an elderly man, Sharafat Khan, 65, was injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid near the Northern Bypass. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In Orangi Town No 9, a 22-year-old youth, Salahuddin Ayubi, son of Ayub Khan, was shot and injured near the Osmania Masjid. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid and a case had been registered.

Within the Sharafi Goth police’s jurisdiction, two people, 35-year-old Hazratullah and 34-year-old Zulfiqar, were injured in separate incidents of firing. They were taken to the JPMC. Police said the firing incidents apparently took place over personal enmities.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man, Haider Ali, was injured in an accidental firing in the Juna Market area of Kharadar. He was taken to the Civil Hospital.