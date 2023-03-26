Cops nominated in FIR for kidnapping three men recovered from police station­

Following the recovery of three kidnapped men from the North Nazimabad police station on Friday during a raid carried out by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police, a case was registered against police personnel and others on Saturday on the complaint of relatives of the abducted citizens.

The investigation of the case has also been handed over to a senior officer.

District Central SSP Maroof Usman said the AVCC was investigating the incident, in which North Nazimabad SHO Moeed Ahmed had also been named.

According to the SSP, the SHO had already been suspended and demoted and the Liaquatabad SP had been tasked with conducting an inquiry against him. According to a complainant of the case, the kidnappers called him and said that his cousin and his friends were in their captivity.

The FIR reads that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs5 million for the release of the three men. It also reads that the kidnappers asked the complainant to come to different areas along with the ransom money and lastly they asked him to come to the North Nazimabad police station.

The complainant said that he found one of the kidnapped men, Asmat, on the roof of the police station, after which he complained to Police Helpline Madadgar 15.

“We were first contacted by Shah Latif Town Police Station and then AVCC Police,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

As the AVCC police raided the police station situated at the Hyderi Market, they found that ransom was being collected in a room situated on the roof of the police station.

The Central SSP has also issued orders to suspend Hyderi SHO Shamshad Chachar for his alleged involvement in the case. Further investigations are under way.