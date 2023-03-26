Earth Hour 2023 marked as reminder of urgent need to address climate change

ISLAMABAD: Landmarks and homes across Pakistan took part in Earth Hour 2023 by switching off lights on Saturday, WWF-Pakistan officials said.

They said they marked Earth Hour with individuals and communities, while businesses across the country also joined in and switched off their lights to give an hour for the planet.

This year’s Earth Hour served as a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and protect natural resources, particularly in the wake of the 2022 floods that devastated communities across Pakistan.

According to Hammad Naqi Khan, director general of the WWF-Pakistan, “Earth Hour is a momentous occasion for Pakistan to unite and raise awareness about the pressing environmental challenges we face. With our country grappling with the impacts of climate change, including the recent 2022 floods that devastated communities across Pakistan, we must take action to protect our natural resources and create a sustainable future. By joining Earth Hour and switching off our lights, we can demonstrate our commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future for Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marked the occasion by tweeting, “Pakistan joins the global community today in observing Earth Hour and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions. Saving our planet from the ill-effects of climate change is a collective endeavour, one in which everyone matters.”

Sherry Rehman, federal minister for climate change, spoke of the current climate change impacts being felt by the people of Pakistan and the growing need for the adoption of sustainable practices. “As Pakistan faces the ongoing impacts of climate change, including the recent 2022 floods, it is essential that we take collective action to address the issue. In these pivotal times Earth Hour offers us an opportunity for us to come together for our planet. The choices we make today could turn into habits and will have an immediate impact on our country and our planet’s well-being,” she stated.

Joining in on the Earth Hour activities, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of such days to raise awareness about climate change and environment. “As a country that has experienced the devastating impacts of climate change only very recently, this year’s Earth Hour prompts us to commit to creating a sustainable future for Pakistan. Today is a reminder for us to protect the environment so it protects us from future climate change induced disasters.”

In 2022, Pakistan experienced devastating floods that affected millions of people, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and caused significant environmental damage. Earth Hour 2023 serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and protect our planet.