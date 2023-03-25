Intra-clan clash leaves 3 dead

SUKKUR: Three men were killed in intra-clan clash over a land dispute near Bhirya city in district Nausharoferoz. The clash within the members of Koreja clan left three men dead, who were identified as Karam Ali Khoso, Kalo Mashori and Sharif Chandio. The bodies of the deceased were thrown into the River Indus. Faridabad Police of Nausharoferoz district said that the victims were peasants and their remains was being searched into the river.
