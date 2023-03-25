Babar, Rizwan unsold at The Hundred draft

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan went unsold in The Hundred draft which took place on Thursday.

Babar, who entered the draft with a reserve price of £100,000, didn’t find any takers. The Hundred organising committee had conducted a fan poll on Wednesday to determine which cricketer is popular among the fans for this year's draft. Babar topped the charts after bagging 25% of audience votes. However, The Hundred franchises didn’t quite have the same opinion and Babar went unsold for yet another year.

In last year’s draft as well, Babar was not picked as the tournament clashed with Pakistan’s international commitments. Babar was listed at the reserve price of £125,000.

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been picked by Welsh Fire. The left-arm pacer entered the draft with a reserve price of £100,000, whereas Rauf entered the draft at a reserve price of £60,000.