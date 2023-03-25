IT talent gap to be reduced for enhancing employability of young graduates

Islamabad:Knowledge Stream, a leading provider of IT professionals in Pakistan, and IUCPSS, the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, have announced a partnership to bridge the IT talent gap, promote higher education development, and enhance the employability of young graduates in the country.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Knowledge Stream and IUCPSS will collaborate to offer training, workshops, and other events to help close the IT talent gap in Pakistan.

Knowledge Stream's vision is to become the preferred provider of IT professionals in Pakistan, and its mission is to bridge the talent gap with speed, scale, and quality, while exceeding international standards. Its unique value proposition is to train young graduates in 12-week programs to make them capable of getting jobs right after completion of the training. Through the partnership, Knowledge Stream will leverage IUCPSS's expertise and network to promote the use of technology in education.

By working together, the two organizations aim to create new opportunities for students and educators to learn and grow, ultimately contributing to the development of higher education and the IT industry. "We are excited to partner with IUCPSS to bridge the IT talent gap in Pakistan, promote higher education development, and enhance the employability of young graduates," said Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, CEO of Knowledge Stream.

"We are pleased to join forces with Knowledge Stream to promote informed dialogue and decision-making leading to actions for higher education development in Pakistan," said Mr. Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of IUCPSS.