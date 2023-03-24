Flour distribution point in-charge suspended

LAHORE: On the directions of caretaker chief minister, a strict warning was issued to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar while the in-charge of a flour distribution point at Egerton Road was also suspended.
Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited a free flour distribution centre on Egerton Road on Thursday and found that the centre in-charge Tabasum was absent while the staff at the flour distribution point was also not working diligently.
