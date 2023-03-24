SMBR orders ensuring earthquake-proof buildings

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue, Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has instructed the line departments to ensure earthquake-proof material in the newly constructed buildings to avoid earthquake disasters.
The administration should ensure the inspection of high-rise buildings and take strict action against those who use non-standard materials in the construction of buildings, he said. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed issued these instructions during a visit to PDMA’s control room.
PDMA DG Imran Qureshi briefed him about the earthquake and presented the initial report adding that there was no loss of life or property; however, reports of nine minor injuries were received in Rawalpindi to whom medical aid has been provided. There are ample funds available with divisional headquarters and districts to deal with the eventualities, he added.
Nabeel Javed said that all the districts should immediately send the details of the available equipment to deal with natural disasters to PDMA so that they can further improve the coordination process to deal with disasters.
He added that because of the danger of earthquake aftershocks, the staff and machinery of districts should be kept alert, all the time so that they can respond immediately in case of any emergency. He also directed the PDMA to maintain a continuous liaison with the districts.
