Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a strong westerly wave was affecting parts of the country and likely to grip central parts today (Friday). They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while isolated hailstorm may occur during the forecast period and heavy falls were also likely in northern Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Tando Jam and Mithi where mercury reached 33°C, while in Lahore, it was 27.4°C and minimum was 15.7°C.