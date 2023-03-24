Stray kite twine injures man

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was seriously injured by a stray kite string near Chuhng Stop on Thursday. The victim identified as Ali Ishfaq was on his way on a bike when the string of a kite fell on him from unknown direction. As a result, he sustained a serious cut on his throat. The injured man was shifted to hospital. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Sadar. A case was registered against unknown persons in Chuhng police station.

gamblers: A special team of narcotics unit arrested 14 gamblers from Race Course Park on Thursday. The arrested accused were Wasif, Amir Akhtar, Kashif, Zeeshan, Shahid, and Tauqeer. A sum of Rs450,000 in cash, mobile phones and gambling devices were recovered from their possession. Police have registered a case.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,129 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,188 were injured. Out of this, 626 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 562 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Three bodies found: Bodies of three unknown persons were recovered from different parts of the City on Thursday. Body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from the area of Qila Gujar Singh police. Another body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from the Nawankot police area. The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from the area of North Cantt police. Police claimed that all the three persons were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies, yet to be identified, to the mortuary.