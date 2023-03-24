AC warned; flour point official suspended on CM’s order

LAHORE: On the directions of caretaker chief minister, a strict warning was issued to Assistant Commissioner Shalimar while the in-charge of a flour distribution point at Egerton Road was also suspended.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited a free flour distribution centre on Egerton Road on Thursday and found that the centre in-charge Tabasum was absent while the staff at the flour distribution point was also not working diligently.

The chief minister expressed his anger over the situation and directed the Commissioner Lahore to take action on which the Commissioner Lahore suspended the in-charge of flour point and issued warning to AC Shalimar for negligence in his duty. The CM inquired about the situation from the women who came to get flour, checked the weight of the flour bags and the system of obtaining flour through ID cards. He warned the government officers of strict action in case any negligence in duty was found.