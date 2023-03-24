Secretary visits Model Bazaars

LAHORE: The Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta visited Model Bazaars Harbanspura and China Scheme and free flour distribution centres established therein.

He met people, specifically female buyers and asked about facilities available and issues of the Model Bazaar. The secretary also visited the Sahulat Stalls of Model Bazaar, where the grocery items are being sold at a price less than the market price. ADC General, police, health officials and Model Bazaar security guards, supervisors along with revenue officials were present during the visit.

The secretary also checked CCTV control room, firefighting equipment, public announcement system and complaint cell at the Model Bazaar. He directed the Model Bazaar management to ensure strict security arrangements and cleanliness of the bazaar. ADC General Lahore and other staff / manager Model Bazaar were directed to ensure security, proper queue management, announcements and to guide the general public properly.