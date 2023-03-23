PMLN slammed for indecisiveness to award party tickets

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) workers and local leaders on Wednesday denounced their party for frequently changing its decision of awarding party tickets for the upcoming provincial assembly elections.

“The decision of awarding tickets to candidates is being taken single-handedly, and without taking workers into confidence by Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar,” Hayat Shah, the chairman of Bagrian village council, told a grand jirga in Oghi.PMLN’s former provincial minister Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan had summoned the jirga to decide his future line of action.

According to the participants, Captain Safdar, who had announced in various public gatherings that Wajih-uz-Zaman would be the party’s nominee in PK-36, but has now reportedly changed his decision.

“If the PMLN leadership keeps on committing such blunders of frequently changing party’s aspirants for PK-36, which is mostly stretched over the Oghi tehsil and other constituencies, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will take benefit of the situation,” Shah said.

The jirga, which was largely attended by the PMLN workers, also decided to approach Captain Safdar and ask him to award the ticket to Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan, instead of his aide Arif Tanoli.

Captain Safdar and former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf also met with the former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli alias Iqbal last month and announced to give a party ticket to him for PK-36.However, in a surprising move, Captain Safdar declared Arif Tanoli as the party’s aspirant for PK-36.