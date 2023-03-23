Officials asked to assess quake damages

MINGORA: A senior official on Wednesday directed the officials of all the districts to assess the damages and destruction caused by the earthquake to provide relief to the affected people in Malakand Division.

The directives were issued to deputy commissioners by Malakand Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan in a meeting held video link.He said that actual data of destruction and losses should be collected to compensate the affectees as soon as possible.

The commissioner said that according to initial information, eight casualties had been reported while several persons were injured.Similarly, 48 houses and one school were partially damaged in the earthquake.

Over 193 injured persons were brought to Saidu Sharif Hospital where 18 were admitted while the rest were discharged after providing first medical aid.In Swat district, about 20 houses were damaged in earthquake.ees as soon as possible. The commissioner said that according to initial information, eight casualties had been reported while several persons were injured.

Similarly, 48 houses and one school were partially damaged in the earthquake.Over 193 injured persons were brought to Saidu Sharif Hospital where 18 were admitted while the rest were discharged after providing first medical aid.In Swat district, about 20 houses were damaged in earthquake.