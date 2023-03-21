PU timings during Ramazan

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan. The PU will remain open from 8am to 2pm (Monday to Thursday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday while the University Health Centre and the essential services of Resident Office-I, Resident Office-II, Engineering Branch and PU Club will observe the office timings of 8am to 1pm (All week days except Friday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday during the holy month.
Lahore: Punjab Lok Sangat and Afra Bukhari Book Club organised a singing competition “Kafian Shah Hussain” at...
LAHORE: A new executive committee of the Old Ravians Union has been elected in a closely contested election held at...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited Camp...
LAHORE: An awareness programme on TB disease for the general public was organised here on Monday. The objective of the...
LAHORE: The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged its 13th annual...
LAHORE: Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal asked the officers to conduct a transparent audit of...