PU timings during Ramazan

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan. The PU will remain open from 8am to 2pm (Monday to Thursday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday while the University Health Centre and the essential services of Resident Office-I, Resident Office-II, Engineering Branch and PU Club will observe the office timings of 8am to 1pm (All week days except Friday) while 8am to 12noon on Friday during the holy month.