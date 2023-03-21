Update due

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Children at risk’ (March 19, 2023). The threats to children highlighted in the editorial extend far beyond the Sahel. The economic disruptions caused by the pandemic and the Ukraine war, along with climate-induced disasters have jeopardized access to food, safety, housing and education for millions of children in Pakistan.
As the world is going through dramatic changes on all fronts, we cannot keep relying on the same frameworks to help children and other vulnerable groups. We must make use of new technologies such as e-learning, renewable energy, organic farming and other new modes of delivery to tackle the challenges the conditions of the 21st century pose for human welfare.
Z A Gulzar
Islamabad
